Dubai clean-up drive: ICAI members pick up waste, leave desert looking spick and span

This year, the campaign was held under the theme 'Every small action makes a world of difference'

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 10:42 AM

Members from the Dubai chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have reinforced the importance of community action in keeping the city clean and eliminating waste.

Members participated in the 'Clean up the World' campaign on Friday, organised by Dubai Municipality in association with the 'Clean up the World' Australia and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The campaign is organised annually, and this year, it was held under the theme 'Every small action makes a world of difference'.

Participants cleaned the Al Rowaiyah desert and picked up items, such as paper bags, plastic bags, tissues, newspapers, cups, plates, straws, water bottles and beverage cans. Dubai Municipality also distributed garbage bags, hand gloves and caps to all participants.

Sundar Nurani, chairman of ICAI Dubai chapter, attended the event and said it was important for everyone to do their part to protect the environment.

"Everyone should practice the three Rs, that is reduce, reuse and recycle, whichever way possible," he said. "I have been participating in this campaign since 2013 with family and great lessons are taught to children through these community event."

Harikishan Rankawat, secretary of the ICAI Dubai chapter, emphasised that everyone needs to take care of the planet.

"It is our responsibility as custodians of the planet to conserve and to promote sustainable use and as a responsible global citizen, it is our duty to hand over a healthy and productive natural world to the next generation," he said.