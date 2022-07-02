Dubai: 8-year-old cleans beach to celebrate his birthday

Findings add crucial tool for pinpointing previously invisible plumes from oil and gas industry
Environment2 weeks ago
When most of us were sleeping in on the weekend, 8-year-old Ayaan Mendon was picking up trash from Dubai's beaches.
“It was my birthday on Tuesday, and the celebration is scheduled today,” he said. Ayaan wanted to kick-off the celebration by working towards a cause.
The passion towards this cause began with a school trip to Expo 2020 where he "learned about turtles dying by consuming plastic waste, which is a result of improper disposal of plastic waste".
The first grader at North London Collegiate School, Dubai shared his concern with his father, Saboor Ahmed, and mother, Vani Mendon.
“As Ayaan’s class name is the 'turtle', he instantly felt connected to what he learned at Expo 2020 Dubai. He understood that the plastics left by people on beaches go in the water and harm the aquatic life and especially turtles from extinction,” said Saboor Ahmed.
His parents supported him in his initiative and started with cleaning one beach in Dubai. They were at La Mer at 6 in the morning and "were shocked to see the number of plastic items lying on the beach".
“These waste items were littered by people who had come to camp at the beach a day before,” Ahmed said.
By the time it was 7am, Ayaan had collected nearly “6 kilograms of plastic including- bottles, wrappers, plastic bags, and other plastic items left by people on the beach,” and the waste was disposed of safely in the designated municipality bins.
Ayaan plans to pledge a weekly beach cleaning during his summer break. He also requests everyone to “clean behind what they have brought so it doesn't harm turtles and aquatic life”.
ALSO READ:
Findings add crucial tool for pinpointing previously invisible plumes from oil and gas industry
Environment2 weeks ago
They have been successful in protecting flora and fauna
Environment3 weeks ago
The event addresses implementation issues under the Convention, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement
Environment3 weeks ago
The UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access during normal and emergency conditions
Environment3 weeks ago
A modeling tool that helps prevent a population decline and possible extinction: Dr. Oliver Manlik
Environment3 weeks ago
Official says partnership with EAD has resulted in implementation of sustained environmental stewardship during the 1200-km project
Environment3 weeks ago
Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri speaks about World Environment Day activities in the country and environmental protection efforts
Environment3 weeks ago
On World Environment Day, the museum urges its guests to make small changes to help safeguard the planet
Environment3 weeks ago