Countries must triple renewable energy capacity by 2030: UN chief

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed a need to go "further and faster" to close the energy gap

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 15 Jan 2022, 7:33 PM

Climate conferences like COP26 and other high-level dialogues have created opportunities for progress, but promises must be translated into meaningful changes in people's lives, a top UN official said.

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, stressed a need for countries to go "further and faster" to close the energy gap and keep alive the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

During the 12th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly held virtually in Abu Dhabi, Guterres stressed the need to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, phasing out coal by 2040, ending fossil fuel subsidies and ensuring support for a just transition.

ALSO READ:

"I am calling on governments, public and private sectors with the technological know-how to form coalitions in support of energy transition," Guterres said.

Guterres said the IRENA offers a unique opportunity to shape the global energy discourse and drive investments in the growing green economy.

"The technological and financial solutions and tools are all available. By investing in a renewable energy future, we can support pandemic recovery and build resilient societies, and sustainable and inclusive economies. Let's keep moving our world from commitments to urgent action for a better future for all," Guterres added.