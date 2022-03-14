Abu Dhabi: New rule aims to regulate, improve waste management

Executive regulation by EAD to develop an effective, sustainable and an integrated approach for waste management in the Emirate

The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has issued a new executive regulation for integrated waste management, which were approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAD.

The regulation covers all vital sectors in the Emirate, such as the residential, industrial, commercial, agricultural, craft, professional, service, health, and institutional sectors including governmental and semi-governmental entities, universities, institutes, schools, and training centres.

The regulation was issued based on Local Law No. (21) of 2005 for waste management in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with the aim to regulate and improve waste management in the Emirate.

This will be achieved by reducing and reusing generated waste of all kinds and applying the best methods and techniques available for waste recycling, treatment, resource recovery and safe disposal.

This is to ensure the protection of the environment as well as minimising harm to human health and contributing towards achieving national and local indicators related to waste, thereby supporting efforts towards sustainable development.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said: “The regulation is the first of its kind at the Emirate's level, contributing towards overcoming challenges facing the emirate in the field of waste management and helping the development and sound management of waste, in addition to attracting investments to the waste sector.

The regulation also helps prevent duplicated efforts in the waste management sector, as it clearly defines the roles of each concerned entities from a legislative, regulatory, and operational perspective.

To ensure this, EAD will coordinate with concerned authorities to prepare and implement awareness programmes to raise the awareness of community members, environmental service providers, various sectors, and entrepreneurs about the regulation, to achieve itsobjectives.”

The regulation also asserts the Agency’s commitment towards developing a sustainable, effective, and integrated approach to waste management in the Emirate, which is one of EAD's main priorities to protect the environment and public health.

EAD cooperates with concerned governmental entities by implementing the provisions of the regulation to reach an integrated waste system based on minimizing the amount of waste transferred to landfills, encouraging a circular economy and applying the best available practices and technologies.

Eng. Faisal Al Hammadi, Acting Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector, stated: “The regulation definesthe basic principles of integrated waste management in the Emirate, in addition to the environmental licensing procedures for waste management facilities and environmental service providers.

"It also identifies the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders and concerned entities, and the obligations of waste management facilities, environmental service providers and waste generators. The regulation also regulates the process of transferring waste among Emirates, as well as exporting it outside of the country.”

According to Al Hammadi, EAD started implementing the requirements of the regulation after preparing the executive plan and sharing it with the concerned authorities in the Emirate.

The regulation seeks to support investment in the waste sector and attract specialised companies, and to stimulate innovation in the areas of waste management.

These include mechanisms for waste collection, segregation, recycling, and treatment using the best technologies, in addition to eliminate the illegal dumping of waste and improving the conditions of existing landfills.