Abu Dhabi beach clean-up: Volunteers collect 320 kg of waste

13 children also took part in cleaning Al Bahia Beach

Al Bahia Beach. Photo: Supplied

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 4:32 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 4:34 PM

Over 30 volunteers collected more than 320 kg of plastic and fishing gears from Al Bahia Beach, Abu Dhabi over the last few days.

The beach clean-up drive, which covered an area of one square-kilometre, was organized by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) in an effort to protect and enhance Abu Dhabi’s marine ecosystem.

The volunteers took part in the beach clean-up to help mitigate the problems caused by ocean debris and the danger inflicted on marine life.

The organisers of the upcoming FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), which is set to take place in December at the sustainably designed Etihad Arena, and 13 children also took part in cleaning the beach.

Also in attendance was the official mascot for the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), the Hawksbill Turtle, which is one of two endangered species of turtle that EAD works hard to rehabilitate back into their natural habitat.

As part of its commitment towards protecting Abu Dhabi’s marine ecosystems, the EAD and the organisers the FINA World Swimming Championships, will be holding further beach clean-ups in the month of November.