Abu Dhabi bans single-use plastic from today: Retailers offer reusable bags for 50 fils fee

The charge will be used to fund environmental projects

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 2:18 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 2:24 PM

As the single-use plastic ban comes into effect in Abu Dhabi today (June 1), major shopping outlets in the Capital will provide alternative bags - in place of plastic bags - for a minimum fee of of 50 fils, which will be contributed towards environmental activities, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced.

“The fees aims to reduce the number of bags used in shopping where possible and reuse these bags where necessary. Consumers can avoid this cost by reducing the use of bags and bringing bags from home to avoid paying these fees,” said a statement from EAD.

Abu Dhabi’s integrated Single-Use Plastic Policy bans the sale of single-use plastic bags across all retailers.

During a compliance tour of retail stores in Abu Dhabi, led by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, officials said there are reusable alternative bags that have a lower environmental impact regardless of the material they are made of.

Al Dhaheri said that the alternative bags should have a thickness of less than 50 microns according to the minimum specifications and quality of bags included in the decision to impose a tariff on single-use of plastic shopping bags.

Officials noted that plastic bags can be used between four to 10 times without difficulty and will have a load-bearing capacity of 15 litres.

Major retailers in the UAE Capital have gotten rid of plastic bags and are now providing shoppers with environment-friendly reusable alternatives.

The retailers were offering the substitutes to encourage positive behavioural change amid customers and provide them with the opportunity to reuse the bags when needed, to avoid using single-use plastic versions.

The retailers are providing alternative reusable bags and single-use paper bags for as low as 25 fils and up to Dh11.50. These include jute bags, biodegradable bags, woven bags, juco bags, plant-based bags, new paper bags, recycled paper bags, cloth bags, starch-based bags among others.

“Today is a historic day for Abu Dhabi as we implement the ban on single-use plastic bags as part of our policy. It was very encouraging to see all the main retailers in the Capital adhering to the new rule and adapting their operations to ensure that consumers have environmentally-friendly alternatives,” said Al Dhaheri after visiting retail outlets on Wednesday morning.

“These positive and proactive changes by retailers will allow us to achieve our goal of promoting sustainable living for all residents in Abu Dhabi.”

She added: “We want to see a reduction in the consumption of single-use plastic products, to get people to avoid using plastic bags when they are not really required."

The tour covered four major hypermarkets, including Lulu Hypermarket at Mushrif Mall, Carrefour Airport Road, Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society along Muroor Road and Spinneys on Muroor Road.

