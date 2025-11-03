Zubeen Garg death being probed as murder, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (November 3) announced that the state government aims to file a chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg death case by December 8.

Emphasising that investigators are treating the singer’s death as a murder rather than an accident, he said, "We will submit the chargesheet before December 17. Our target is December 8".

Sarma added that the process requires approval from the Union Home Ministry, as the investigation involves aspects linked to a foreign country. He confirmed that he has already discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid sustained public pressure and protests demanding justice for the late singer, whose death remains shrouded in mystery.

The legendary Assamese singer, songwriter and composer passed away on September 19 in Singapore at the age of 52 — leaving Assam, his homeland in India’s northeast region, in a flood of tears.

He died allegedly after suffering breathing issues during scuba diving.

Land controversy around 'Zubeen Khetra'

CM Sarma also addressed allegations that a state cabinet minister owns land adjacent to the proposed ‘Zubeen Khetra’ memorial. He clarified that the government has already allocated land for the project, and it will be developed on the lines of Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Guwahati.

However, he stressed that it is not the Chief Minister’s responsibility to monitor ownership of private plots next to government land.

"It is not my lookout who owns land on the left or right of the khetra. My concern is only the land that the government has allotted for the memorial," he said.

These comments come amid political debate and social media discussions about the alleged links between Minister Ashok Singhal and land near the project. Questions have been raised about how a minister could own land in a protected tribal belt.