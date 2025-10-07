Zubeen Garg death: Rs 10 million transaction between singer's security officers uncovered

The probe into the death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg is getting murkier by the day. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the case has uncovered a financial transaction of Rs 10 million (Dh4,13,980) in the bank accounts of the singer's two personal security officers (PSOs), Times of India reported.

"The financial transaction is examined thoroughly," the Indian publication quoted a source as saying.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has requested the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department to look into the financial angle in the death case.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 52-year-old singer died on September 19 following a drowning accident in Singapore, where he was set to perform at the North East India Festival. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati, where his last rites were conducted amid a massive gathering of friends and fans.

The state CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival, and almost 10 others, including the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma and band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha, PTI reported.

Moreover, Goswami has alleged that Sharma and Mahanta had poisoned Garg in Singapore.

Sharma and Mahanta have been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence, according to Indian media reports. Goswami and Amrit Prabha have also been arrested.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based NRI Rup Kamal Kalita, who was present on the yacht when singer Garg died, has joined the investigation. He will be questioned at the CID headquarters in Guwahati.