  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.2°C

Zubeen Garg death: Rs 10 million transaction between singer's security officers uncovered

The singer's manager and organiser of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore have already been arrested

Published: Tue 7 Oct 2025, 5:01 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Father, 7-month-old baby killed in car crash; mother in ICU

UAE: Father, 7-month-old baby killed in car crash; mother in ICU

Look: Critically endangered wild cat spotted in UAE; 250 Arabian Caracals left globally

Look: Critically endangered wild cat spotted in UAE; 250 Arabian Caracals left globally

US gold futures hit $4,000 an ounce for the first time

US gold futures hit $4,000 an ounce for the first time

The probe into the death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg is getting murkier by the day. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the case has uncovered a financial transaction of Rs 10 million (Dh4,13,980) in the bank accounts of the singer's two personal security officers (PSOs), Times of India reported.

"The financial transaction is examined thoroughly," the Indian publication quoted a source as saying.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Forex Expo Dubai announces Guinness World Records™ attempt for largest attendance in forex event

thumb-image

Death toll from Thailand floods rises to 22; relief efforts underway

thumb-image

South Africa begin WTC title defence with target on their back

thumb-image

Dubai airport set to reach 100 millionth passenger milestone in 18 months, says CEO

thumb-image

Sharjah: Al Dhaid University introduces UAE's first course to study desert

 

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has requested the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department to look into the financial angle in the death case.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 52-year-old singer died on September 19 following a drowning accident in Singapore, where he was set to perform at the North East India Festival. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later transported to Guwahati, where his last rites were conducted amid a massive gathering of friends and fans.

The state CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across the state against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival, and almost 10 others, including the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma and band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha, PTI reported.

Moreover, Goswami has alleged that Sharma and Mahanta had poisoned Garg in Singapore.

Sharma and Mahanta have been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence, according to Indian media reports. Goswami and Amrit Prabha have also been arrested.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based NRI Rup Kamal Kalita, who was present on the yacht when singer Garg died, has joined the investigation. He will be questioned at the CID headquarters in Guwahati.