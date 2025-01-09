Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan pen birthday wishes for Farhan Akhtar

It's filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's birthday on Thursday.

His sisters, Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan, took to Instagram and penned cute wishes for Farhan.

Farah, who shares her birthday with Farhan, posted a video of the latter unboxing a gift that he received from the Main Hoon Na director.

"What do gift ur little brother who has everything?? A piece of our childhood of course! Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #capri9 keep the kranti going #favouritefilm," she posted.

Zoya shared an adorable picture from a family get-together at midnight. The image shows Farhan, Farah and Anusha Dandekar smiling as they got ready to cut their birthday cakes. Anusha's birthday also falls on January 9.

"Bring It In (red heart emoji) #birthdaybabies #allnumber9 #capricornia @faroutakhtar @farahkhankunder @anushadandekar #threescompany #humcakekhanekeliyekahinbhijasaktehain," she captioned the post.