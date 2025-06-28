Watch: NYC mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani's rooftop Nikah in Dubai with Rama Duwaji

[Editor's Note: This article is being reshared after New Yorkers elected Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor on Oct 5]

Zohran Mamdani, running for the position of New York Mayor, has been the talk of the town among Americans and non-Americans alike, catching much attention for his Indian heritage and being NYC's first Muslim mayor if elected.

The democratic socialist also speaks to many in America who are hoping for a drop in living expenses, as Mamdani aims to "bring down the rent, create world class public transit, and make it easier to raise a family".

As Mamdani runs his campaign, audiences are eagerly watching not just his political moves but also his family life. The family he came from, and the family he seeks to build.

His parents are Mahmood Mamdani, colonialism and postcolonial studies professor at Columbia University of Gujarati Muslim descent and Mira Nair, an Indian-American filmmaker internationally acclaimed for her films like Monsoon Wedding and Salaam Bombay.

Mamdani is also married to Rama Duwaji, a Syrian illustrator and animator based in Brooklyn, NYC. In a "garden romance" rooftop setting in Dubai Creek Harbour, the two got engaged in late 2024, and held a Nikkah ceremony. Dubai is home to Duwaji's family, according to the Mamdani campaign.

This was before their marriage at a civil ceremony in the clerk's office at New York City, the Mamdani campaign added.

Who is Rama Duwaji?

The Syrian-American illustrator and animator works in the digital medium, examining "the nuances of sisterhood and communal experiences," according to her official website.

She has worked with a variety of clients, most notably The New Yorker, The Washington Post, BBC, Apple, Spotify, VICE and the Tate Modern.

The animator also creates hand-built ceramics, to take a break from the digital world, and hosts workshops on combining illustration and pottery to create handmade, illustrated plates, according to her website.

Mamdani has asked social media commenters and "right-wing trolls" to avoid making the political race about his wife, and to focus on him instead.