Zoe Saldana to be honoured at London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Zoe Saldana. Photo: Reuters

Actress Zoe Saldana, best known for her roles in Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, will be honoured with the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation at the 45th London Critics' Circle Film Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ceremony will take place on February 2, 2025, making her the second recipient of the award, named in memory of critic Derek Malcolm, who died in August, 2023.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress expressed her gratitude and said, "I'm honoured and thrilled to receive the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation from the London Film Critics' Circle, a group I greatly admire and respect. This has been a wonderful year for film with so many striking and indelible roles for women. To have had the opportunity to work in this industry for 25 years has been a privilege and to perform the role of Rita in Emilia Perez has been the opportunity of a lifetime."

Her role in Emilia Perez has also earned her a nomination for Supporting Actress of the Year. Saldana recently won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for the same film, where she starred alongside Karla Sofia Gascon, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz.

Saldana's career spans over two decades, starting with her breakout role in Centre Stage (2000). She has since starred in major films like Out of the Furnace, Colombiana, and the miniseries Rosemary's Baby. Beyond acting, Saldana has worked as a producer, focusing on diverse narratives and strong female characters, with projects like the TV series Special Ops: Lioness and her film The Absence of Eden, which highlights trafficking across the US-Mexico border.