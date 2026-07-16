'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' turns 15, Hrithik Roshan calls it a 'transformative' experience

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has marked the 15th anniversary of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with a heartfelt tribute, describing the 2011 film as a "deeply transformative and cathartic experience" that continues to hold a special place in his life.

Sharing a reflective note on Instagram, Hrithik said the film was much more than a cinematic milestone.

"Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a journey that continues to amaze me," he wrote.

The actor revealed that his character, Arjun, closely mirrored what he was going through in his own life at the time.

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"Arjun was a character who allowed me to channel on screen a conundrum I was dealing with in real life," Hrithik wrote.

He also praised director Zoya Akhtar for creating an environment that encouraged creativity and collaboration throughout the filmmaking process.

"As we got closer to shooting, across many conversations with Zoya, I found a director and collaborator who let the actor in me run free. The confidence she had in her process was unshakable, and it allowed her to liberate all of us artists on set," he said.

Looking back on the filming experience, Hrithik fondly recalled the camaraderie shared by the cast and crew.

"We were a bunch of fools having fun, and in hindsight creating something meaningful in the process. Thank you Zo for allowing us to be fools," he wrote.

Calling the experience "deeply transformative and cathartic," the actor credited everyone involved in making the film for creating a story that continues to resonate with audiences.

Addressing his co-stars Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, along with the film's technical and creative teams, he added:

"Together we created a film that continues to speak to audiences even 15 years later. We did this. And most importantly, we had fun while doing it!"

Hrithik concluded his tribute by expressing gratitude for being part of the project.

"Thank you universe for the opportunity to be a part of this magical film," he wrote.

Released on July 15, 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.

The road trip drama stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. It follows three friends on a life-changing journey across Spain, where they take part in adventures including the Running of the Bulls, skydiving, scuba diving and the Tomatina festival.

The film received widespread acclaim for its storytelling, performances, cinematography, music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Javed Akhtar's poetry. Over the years, it has developed a devoted fan following and is widely regarded as a cult classic.