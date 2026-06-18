Who is Zidane Iqbal? The first footballer of Pakistani roots to play at a World Cup

Zidane Iqbal has made history at the FIFA World Cup, becoming the first player of Pakistani roots to feature at football's biggest tournament.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who represents Iraq internationally, featured as Iraq faced Norway on Wednesday, June 17. The match ended in a 4-1 win for Norway.

Born in England to an Iraqi father and a Pakistani mother, Iqbal has often spoken proudly about both sides of his heritage. He even wears both the Iraqi and Pakistani flags on his boots, a tribute to his family roots.

His World Cup appearance has sparked celebrations among football fans in Pakistan and across the global Pakistani diaspora, with many praising the milestone as a significant moment for representation in the sport.

Iqbal's rise to the World Cup has been years in the making. He came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and became the first British South Asian player to represent the club in a competitive match when he made his senior debut in the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

Since then, he has continued his development in European football while establishing himself as a key player for Iraq's national team.

For many young footballers of Pakistani heritage, Iqbal's achievement represents a breakthrough moment. Pakistan has historically had limited representation at the highest levels of international football, making his appearance on the World Cup stage particularly significant.

Iraq will next face France on Tuesday, June 23, as they continue their Group I campaign.

From Manchester United's academy to the FIFA World Cup, Zidane Iqbal's journey has become a symbol of how football can bridge cultures, identities and communities around the world.