Zendaya and Tom Holland celebrate wedding with private party in the countryside

Zendaya and Tom Holland have celebrated their marriage with an intimate gathering in the English countryside, continuing the couple's tradition of keeping their biggest personal milestones relatively private.

According to People, the couple brought close friends and family together at Beaverbrook, a luxury country house hotel in Surrey, England. Holland's brothers Sam, Harry and Paddy were among those attending the celebration.

The private party reportedly had a natural theme, with the setting and details reflecting the surrounding English countryside. Holland's brothers were dressed in black tuxedos and wore small wildflowers in their buttonholes.

The gathering was held after Zendaya and Holland married earlier this year. While the couple have kept details of the wedding itself largely private, the latest celebration gave them an opportunity to mark their marriage with those closest to them.

Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach was among the first people close to the pair to publicly address their wedding.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards, he said: "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

Holland later confirmed their marriage in an interview with Esquire UK. Asked whether his family had been fooled by AI generated wedding photos, he said: "No, because they were all there. That's all you'll get on that."

The actor has since become more comfortable referring to Zendaya as his wife. During an appearance on the Dishpodcast, Holland was asked who he would choose to go on holiday with.

"I think probably my wife would be pretty good," he said.

The couple have largely kept their relationship private since meeting while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Their relationship became public several years later.

Engagement speculation began in January 2025 after Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globes wearing a diamond ring.

Their latest celebration has continued that private approach, with family and close friends gathering in the English countryside.