Is Zendaya hinting at a tragic ending for Spider-Man? Her outfits fuel fan theories

Zendaya has fans closely following every outfit she's worn during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, and this time she may have given them a reason to.

During a recent interview, a reporter jokingly asked the actress, "Zendaya, can you blink twice if you're trying to tell us something through your outfits?"

Laughing, Zendaya blinked twice before responding, saying: "Yeah, sure. For sure. Obviously, I think so much of the process of doing the press stuff and trying to make the clothes intentional, trying to give little traits of ideas, thoughts. Maybe it's true, maybe it's confusing. That's kind of the fun of it."

Director Destin Daniel Cretton then added: "You can find all the clues in her outfits."

While both were clearly joking, their exchange has fueled fan speculation that Zendaya's wardrobe could contain subtle hints about Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Throughout the film's press tour, Zendaya has repeatedly stepped out in dramatic black ensembles, with many fans interpreting the color as reflecting the darker emotional themes of Peter Parker's journey following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The conversation took another turn at the China premiere, where Zendaya swapped black for a striking white Versace gown featuring intricate spiderweb detailing.

Rather than viewing the change as a symbol of hope, many fans pointed out that white is traditionally associated with mourning in Chinese culture, leading to theories that the look may have been another subtle nod to grief and loss.

The theory has gained even more attention because Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already been described as Peter Parker's darkest chapter yet.

Despite continuing to protect New York as Spider-Man, Peter is left dealing with the emotional consequences of losing everyone closest to him while facing a dangerous new threat unlike anything he has encountered before.

Speaking to Marvel, Tom Holland explained why Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Peter Parker's darkest story yet.

"For me, the biggest realization is that it isn't Spider-Man that makes Spider-Man special. It's Peter Parker that makes Spider-Man special. In this movie, we risk losing Peter Parker forever, and we might. In exploring that pretty scary and dark theme, it's Peter Parker that is the superhero, not Spider-Man."

Zendaya has also hinted that audiences should prepare for an emotional ride.

When asked what fans should expect from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actress offered one simple piece of advice:

"Watch all of our previous Spider-Man films. and then bring some tissues."

It's not the first time she's spoken openly about the franchise's emotional impact. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya revealed she cried while watching the film and described its ending as more "bitter" than "bittersweet."

With just two days until Spider-Man: Brand New Day premieres in the UAE, fans won't have to wait much longer to see if Zendaya's black and white looks were hinting at the film's story.