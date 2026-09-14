Zendaya debuts new pixie cut after a year of dramatic hairstyle transformations

Zendaya has debuted a new hairstyle, stepping out with a curly pixie cut during New York Fashion Week.

The 30 year old actress showed off the much shorter look at the Prada Paradoxe pop-up party in New York, marking another major hair change after wearing longer styles throughout the summer.

Her new pixie is closely cropped, with curls left longer on top, and is one of the shortest hairstyles Zendaya has worn this year.

The change comes after the actress spent much of 2026 experimenting with different hair lengths and styles.

Earlier in the year, Zendaya regularly wore a bixie, a cut that falls somewhere between a bob and a pixie.

She wore different versions of the shorter style throughout awards season and while promoting The Drama, including a slicked-back look for the film’s New York premiere.

By the summer, however, the short hair was gone.

During The Odyssey press tour, Zendaya appeared with much longer hair, including waist-length waves at the film’s London premiere in July.

She later wore the extra length in a textured braid for the New York premiere.

Her New York Fashion Week appearance marks a return to the shorter styles she wore at the beginning of the year, this time with an even more dramatic cut.

The actress has regularly changed her hairstyles between red carpet appearances and film promotions, with this year alone seeing her move between a bixie, slicked-back styles, waist-length waves and braids.

For now, the pixie marks Zendaya’s latest switch-up after a summer spent wearing much longer styles on the red carpet.