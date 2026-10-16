Zendaya joins new sci-fi film by 'Civil War' director Alex Garland

The actress is set to star in a new science-fiction film written and directed by Alex Garland for A24, with filming expected to begin in 2027 and further details yet to be announced

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 16 Oct 2026, 4:36 PM
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Zendaya is set to star in a new science-fiction film written and directed by Alex Garland, known for his work on Civil Warand Ex Machina.

According to Variety, the upcoming film will be produced by A24, with filming expected to begin in 2027. The project does not yet have an official title, while details about the storyline, additional cast members and release date have not been revealed.

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The new project will see Zendaya return to the science-fiction genre, following her role as Chani in the Dune films alongside Timothée Chalamet. She is also set to reprise the role in Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18.

The film will mark another collaboration between Zendaya and A24, following her work on HBO's Euphoria and the 2026 film The Drama, in which she starred opposite Robert Pattinson.

Zendaya has had a busy year, appearing in several major productions, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, alongside Tom Holland.

Garland, meanwhile, is known for writing and directing films such as Ex MachinaMen and Civil War. He also co-directed Warfare with Ray Mendoza and has worked on the 28 Days Later franchise.

The filmmaker is also working on an adaptation of the popular video game Elden Ring for A24, which is scheduled for release in March 2028.

The upcoming project adds to Zendaya's growing list of films, with the actress continuing to take on roles across different genres, from science fiction and superhero films to romantic dramas.

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