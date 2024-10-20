Zayn Malik postpones US tour dates after One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's death

Photo: Reuters

British singer Zayn Malik said on Saturday he will postpone the U.S. leg of his "Stairway to the Sky" tour after his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died earlier this week.

Payne, 31, died on Wednesday after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, shocking fans of the boy band, one of the most popular of all time.

Investigators in Argentina are now working to reconstruct Payne's final hours, after saying the singer's death likely occurred after "some kind of episode due to substance abuse."

Payne's room was found destroyed, with broken objects and furniture, along with alcohol and substances thought to be narcotics.

Payne shot to fame as part of One Direction on Britain's X Factor in 2010, alongside Malik and Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour," Malik wrote on social media.

Malik had announced the rare tour last month, with five dates in the United States and six in the United Kingdom.

The U.S. dates — to San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and New York — will be rescheduled for January, Malik said, from their previous dates in October and November.

"Love you all and thank you for your understanding," Malik said.

The crooner has been reclusive in recent years, after his high-profile departure from boy band One Direction in 2015 while the group was on tour in Asia. The group broke up a year later.

Malik dedicated a post to Payne on Thursday, writing, "When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense."