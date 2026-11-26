Zayn Malik has surprised a One Direction fan after responding to an Instagram video asking for a comment from any member of the former boy band in exchange for a day off work on Black Friday.

The creator shared a video featuring a message from her boss, which read, "My Boss said I can have black Friday off if I can get someone from one direction to comment."

The request follows a social media trend in which creators ask brands, celebrities or public figures to respond to their posts, often after making a bet with a friend or employer.

Some promise a reward if they receive a reply, while others simply want to prove that getting a response is possible.

While these challenges often involve tagging accounts in the hope of getting noticed, this particular request received a response from someone the creator might not have expected.

Zayn, who left One Direction in 2015, appeared in the comments with a short response: "Enjoy the day off 🔥."

The interaction quickly circulated on social media, with fans reacting to the singer's unexpected appearance.

One fan found it particularly amusing that Zayn, who had left the group before its hiatus, was the one who responded to a request directed at One Direction.

One Direction, which also included Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and the late Liam Payne, announced a break in 2015 before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

The group has never formally announced a permanent disbandment.

The comment is particularly interesting given Zayn's previous remarks about his relationship with social media.

During a February 2026 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer revealed that he does not keep social media apps on his phone.

"I'm not a social media person. I don't have social media on my phone," he said, explaining that he usually asks his manager or assistant to post on his behalf.

Although Zayn has interacted with people online on previous occasions, his latest comment has attracted attention because of the singer's history with One Direction.