Zayn Malik goes viral grilling elotes in Mexico football jersey

The former One Direction singer caught fans’ attention after grilling the popular Mexican street food while wearing the country’s national football team jersey

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 21 Aug 2026, 1:47 PM
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Zayn Malik has caught the attention of fans after sharing a photo of himself grilling elotes while wearing a Mexico national football team jersey.

The former One Direction singer posted the picture on Instagram, showing himself preparing the popular Mexican street food while dressed in the black national team shirt.

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The post quickly gained attention online, particularly among Mexican fans, who reacted to Zayn embracing two familiar parts of the country's culture, football and food.

The moment comes after Mexico has become a recurring stop in the singer’s solo career.

Zayn's relationship with his Mexican fans has grown in recent years, with the country becoming a memorable part of his solo career.

When he brought his Stairway to the Sky Tour to Mexico City in 2025, he surprised the crowd with a performance of One Direction's Night Changes, the first time he had sung the track since leaving the group a decade earlier.

He returned to Mexico the following year for his Konnakol Tour, this time taking his shows beyond the capital with stops in Monterrey and Guadalajara before returning to Mexico City.

By the end of the tour, Zayn made his feelings about the country clear, telling the crowd, “Te amo México” which translates to “I love you, Mexico.”

Zayn's latest post comes months after his shows in Mexico, with the singer grilling elotes while wearing the country’s national football team jersey.

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