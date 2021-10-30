Zayn Malik denies assaulting Gigi Hadid's mom; couple breaks up amidst allegations

Celebrity couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who share a 1-year-old daughter Khai, are going their separate ways.

Pop star Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to charges of harassment earlier this month following an alleged dispute with Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his supermodel partner Gigi Hadid.

Malik, 28, was charged in September with four instances of harassment, according to citation records and mail-in plea records obtained by CNN.

Malik was accused of saying "lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words" to Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid and John McMahon, whom TMZ identified as a security guard.

The former One Direction singer was also accused of physically harming Yolanda Hadid, with one citation stating that Malik "grabbed and shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."

In addition to his pleas, Malik agreed to 90 days of probation for each count, for a total of 360 days and agreed to attend anger management class. He also agreed to have no contact with Yolanda Hadid or McMahon.

Zayn issued an individual statement on Twitter, explaining that he had an “argument” with an unnamed member of Gigi’s family after they reportedly “entered [his] home” while Gigi was away.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart," Zayn’s statement began.

He adamantly denied striking Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi has also spoken out for the first time since news of both the altercation and her split from Zayn broke, calling for privacy as she focuses her attention on her daughter.

In a statement given to People, a representative for the model said: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”