Zayn Malik shares rare glimpse of daughter Khai as she celebrates sixth birthday

Zayn Malik has shared a rare glimpse into his daughter Khai’s life as she celebrated her sixth birthday over the weekend.

The former One Direction singer posted a series of photos from the celebrations on Instagram, showing Khai enjoying a day out with friends at Nickelodeon Universe and Hasbro Arcade at American Dream.

In one of the photos, Zayn could be seen lighting the candles on Khai’s birthday cake, while others showed her enjoying the celebration with her friends.

“Khai’s 6th birthday this weekend! Big thank you to everyone who made it extra special” Zayn wrote in the caption alongside the photos.

The post offered fans a rare look at Zayn’s life as a father, with the singer and his ex-partner Gigi Hadid largely keeping Khai away from the public eye.

The former couple welcomed her in September 2020 before ending their relationship the following year.

Since then, both have occasionally shared glimpses of Khai while continuing to keep much of her life private.

Zayn’s latest post gave followers one of those glimpses, showing him joining his daughter and her friends as she marked her sixth birthday.