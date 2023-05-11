Zakir Khan, Rumi and the ‘Eden’ concept: 7 things to do around Dubai this weekend

We've got you covered for the week with these amazing options

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 2:37 PM Last updated: Thu 11 May 2023, 2:40 PM

Be it serenading classical musical concerts, or holding your stomachs with aching laughter, this weekend is filled with the best of comedy and music. As you plan your resting days, take a look at some of our top picks for the weekend.

Zakir Khan in town

India’s well-known comic Zakir Khan will be making his way to Dubai this week on Sunday, May 14. The star who shot to fame after winning the Best Stand-up Comedian Competition on Comedy Central will be bringing his best jokes to Dubai Opera from 3pm onwards. Tickets start from Dh135. For more information, visit dubaicomedyfest.ae.

Dreams of Rumi

If poetry is your calling, then the Dreams of Rumi taking place at the Theatre of Digital Art is the perfect spot for you. A 90-minute rendition of poet Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi’s greatest works, the performance will see Mr. Dervish play the table, flute and dutar. Immerse yourself in this mystic performance on May 14. Tickets start from Dh 180. For more information, visit toda.ae.

Off the Boat in Dubai

Social media comedy troupe Sooshi Mango is making its way to Coca Cola Arena this Friday. Brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri, and their best friend Andrew Manfre will be performing in their show titled Off the Boat in Dubai. First gaining popularity back in 2015, the group has now gone on to performing their comedy internationally. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets start from Dh199. For more information, visit coca-cola-arena.com.

Swiss Classical Maestros

Classical music fanatics gather as some of the most popular Swiss musicians, Maria Solozobova and Christophe Berruex are all set to make their way to Dubai on May 14. The duo will be performing at Dubai Opera from 8pm onwards in their show titled Music from the Alps: Swiss Classical Maestros. The show will be showcasing works like Ludwig van Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No.8 in G major and Edvard Grieg’s Violin Sonata No.3 in C minor, among others. Tickets start from Dh500.

The Snail and the Whale

Enjoy a family-friendly production of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s book The Snail and the Whale. The show will be taking place at the Mall of the Emirates on Friday, from May 12-16. The journey follows the story of a snail who rides on top of a whale until the whale gets stuck and must seek help from the tiny creature. Tickets start from Dh135. For more information, visit dubai.platinumlist.net.

Eden at Cavo

‘Eden’ is the newest trend going around town. A blend of nightlife and fancy bites, the concept has made its way to Cavo. Providing a nightlife experience, while giving you the fine dining experience, Cavo is ready to give you the best of music, ambience, dining, and energy with their set menu priced at Dh365 per person, featuring a starter, main course, dessert, and three house beverages available between 7.30pm to 11pm. The restaurant is located in Downtown Dubai. For reservations, call 055 600 5358.

Friday Buffet at Timo

For the month of May, Timo located in Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel will be hosting a Friday International Buffet. The Italian buffet will be offering a range of delicacies from the cuisine, every Friday, with indoor as well as outdoor seating options. Taking place from 7pm to 10pm, the buffet is set at Dh190 per person inclusive of soft beverages and Dh315 for house beverages. For reservations, call 04 596 2222.