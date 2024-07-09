Zaheer Iqbal drops picture of Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 1:25 PM

Actor Zaheer Iqbal is clearly in a romantic mood; on Monday, he posted a photo of himself with wife Sonakshi Sinha from their dating days.

He captioned the picture: "This day... This moment... This feeling. I knew it's FOREVER."

He also mentioned that this particular snap was clicked in 2017.

Sinha reacted to the image, writing:"My jaan!!! Still singing to each other... may it never stop.”

Iqbal and Sinha married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.