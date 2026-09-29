Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara legally drops Pitt surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara has legally dropped “Pitt” from her last name.

The 21-year-old is now legally known as Zahara Marley Jolie after a California court approved her name-change petition at a hearing on September 28, according to court records reported by People and Entertainment Weekly.

Zahara had filed to remove Pitt from her legal name earlier this year. She had already been using Zahara Jolie publicly, including at her Spelman College graduation and during her induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

She is the third of Jolie and Pitt’s six children to legally remove Pitt from their surname. Her siblings Maddox and Shiloh have also completed legal name changes, while another daughter, Vivienne, has reportedly filed a petition to do the same.

Jolie and Pitt share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. The actors separated in 2016 and finalised their divorce in December 2024.