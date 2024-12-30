'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' trailer revisits Peter Parker's origin story

Marvel Studios has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, set to premiere on Disney+ on January 29.

The series takes fans back to Peter Parker's early days, offering a fresh perspective on the hero's origin story while staying true to his comic book roots.

The story delves into Peter Parker's double life as a high school student and a crime-fighting superhero.

In a unique departure from previous iterations, the series features Norman Osborn, the notorious head of Oscorp and future Green Goblin, as Peter's mentor, replacing the MCU's usual mentor figure, Tony Stark, according to Deadline.

This alternate timeline promises to bring unexpected dynamics to the beloved character's development.

According to Deadline, the series comprises 10 episodes, boasting a star-studded voice cast that includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy, and Charlie Cox. The creative team is led by head writer Jeff Trammell, with Mel Zwyer serving as the supervising director. Executive producers include Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, and others.

The release of this trailer adds to the excitement surrounding Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Five, which has already delivered major hits like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and The Marvels.