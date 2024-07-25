Young pianists from GCC to compete in Dubai's first Steinway Piano competition
The competition is poised to set a new benchmark in musical contests, fostering a deep appreciation for classical and Emirati music within the region
HOUSE of PIANOS and Steinway & Sons, Dubai, in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and collaboration with the Emirati Musicians' Association, and Dubai Opera, are proud to announce the inaugural Steinway Piano Competition GCC. Scheduled to take place from April 21-25, 2025, at Steinway Hall in Dubai, this landmark event aims to establish Dubai and the UAE as a global hub for musical excellence. The competition is poised to set a new benchmark in musical contests, fostering a deep appreciation for classical and Emirati music within the region.
Open to children up to 17 years old from the GCC region, the competition features two distinctive categories: Classical Music and Emirati Talents. The former pays tribute to the rich tradition of classical music, while the latter, designed specifically for Emiratis, highlights and promotes the music and culture of the UAE. The scores for the Emirati music category were granted by the Emirati Musicians' Association.
The 1st Steinway Piano Competition aims to provide an unforgettable experience, focusing on the invaluable opportunity for young talents to perform, rather than just offering monetary rewards. The top competition laureates will be engaged in projects curated by the organisers and partners, including performances at prestigious venues across the GCC and internationally, such as the Steinway Festival at the Laeiszhalle in Hamburg, Germany; a concert at Steinway Hall in New York, US; a recital in the Scriabin Concert Series in Grosseto, Italy; a concert at the Dubai Opera Studio; and participation in the UAE Diplomatic Missions worldwide, as well as the EMA Concert Series, among others.
The competition jury will feature a distinguished panel of Steinway Artists, renowned Emirati musicians and composers, as well as international and local professors and pianists. Their expertise will not only uphold the standards of the competition but also provide valuable feedback and mentorship to nurture young talents in the GCC region.
HOUSE of PIANOS and Steinway & Sons, Dubai extend a warm invitation to all young pianists in the GCC region to apply and showcase their talents. To enter the competition, please submit a video recording and application form via the website. For Emirati students willing to participate in the competition, HOUSE of PIANOS, in collaboration with strategic partner Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has prepared a unique six-month intensive piano course starting at the beginning of October 2024. This programme aims to prepare participants for the 1st Steinway Piano Competition GCC 2025. Emirati musicians and composers, along with local musicians and piano instructors, will share their expertise, providing invaluable knowledge about the piano, classical music history and theory, and the performance of both classical and Arabic music pieces.
To apply for the competition and piano camp and to learn more about them, please visit our website.