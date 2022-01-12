'You will fail more than you will succeed': Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn pens letter to 20-year-old self on National Youth Day

The actor also advises his young self to 'learn how to dance'.

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 9:51 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 9:56 AM

The postscript (P.S) in the letter Ajay Devgn wrote to ‘Dear 20-year-old me,’ said it all: “Learn how to dance it’ll help you in the long run.” The 52-year-old actor and filmmaker, who has appeared in over a hundred Bollywood films, posted a long note to himself on Instagram on Wednesday; January 12 is National Youth Day in India, which celebrates the birthday of philosopher Swami Vivekananda (1863-1902).

Though the actor has in the past admitted that he cannot dance, he has performed vibrantly in many of his films including Singham, Golmaal Song, Rani Tu Main Raaja and Son of Sardaar.

In his interesting letter to the 20-year-old Ajay, he wrote: “There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor. Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail spectacularly! People's criticism and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed.”

But it is all going to be worth it, declared Ajay. “One day slowly but surely, you'll realize, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So, stumble a little but don’t stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into your inhibitions."

And he ended the letter with: “Always be true, always be you!" P.S. Learn how to dance it'll help you in the long run. Love, An older, wiser & better looking you."

Last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Ajay will next feature in S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, which got delayed because of the ongoing Omicron crisis. He will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi (along with Alia Bhatt), Runway 34 (with Amitabh Bachchan) and Thank God (with Sidharth Malhotra).