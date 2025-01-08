'You made me more responsible, more accountable': Hrithik Roshan to media fraternity

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Photo: AFP

Hrithik Roshan debuted in Bollywood with the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and now on January 14, he will mark his 25th year as an actor in the Indian film industry.

Interestingly, all this will happen days after his birthday (January 10).

On Tuesday, Roshan met members of Indian media in Mumbai. During the meeting, he expressed his gratitude to them for supporting him throughout his journey so far.

In a heartfelt speech, Roshan reflected on his career, thanking media for making him "responsible".

"25 years! I remember 25 years back when Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was releasing. I was so shy and so anxious that I didn't do a single interview. I didn't step out of my house to do anything. I just skipped the entire promotional event... 25 years have passed and unfortunately, that side of me has not changed. I'm still as shy...This is really an excuse and an opportunity for me to say things to all of you that probably I have never said in 25 years," he said.

"I truly think that you have helped me, all of you, have helped me become the human and the actor that I am in these 25 years through our interactions. Through all the questions and answers you have made me feel made me feel uncomfortable I grew with that. Sometimes you made me feel responsible sometimes you made me feel accountable. Guys, not good for a shy guy! Guys, not good for a shy guy," Roshan added.

Roshan's words for the media evoked a loud cheer.