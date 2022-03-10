You have to wait for it, she's just scorching: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh raves about wife Deepika's 'Pathaan' song

The hero shared his sneak peek of the Shah Rukh film in an Instagram live interaction.

By Our Reporter Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 9:29 AM

Ranveer Singh was all praise for Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, who star along with his wife Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, which is currently being shot in Mallorca in Spain. Deepika will be seen in a super glamourous avatar in the film, he told his fans in an interaction on Instagram Live.

“My wife is out of town,” he said during the interaction. “She is in Spain shooting for this big actioner for Yash Raj with ‘the king’ Shah Rukh Khan and ‘sexy sexy’ John Abraham. She was telling me you need to look at John’s body. I was like, ‘Yeah baby, I know. He’s got one hot bod on him’.”

Deepika will be shooting for “a super glamorous song” in the film, revealed Ranveer. “I have heard the song, it’s amazing. It’s got that feel,” he said. It has been composed by Vishal–Shekhar and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is shooting the song with Deepika.

"It's exciting because I have the privilege of being her husband so she gives me a sneak peek of how she's looking,” said the superstar. “You guys will have to wait for it. She's just scorching. Superfit and super glamorous. I have seen a sneak peek and it looks like aag lag jayegi screen pe (the screen will be set on fire). So that's the wifey update!"

Pathaan is being directed by Siddharth Anand and is Deepika’s fourth film with Shah Rukh; they acted together in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The film is due to be released in January 2023.