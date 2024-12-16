'You can't be definite about...': Jim Carrey on 'retirement'

Jim Carrey. Photo: Reuters

Legendary actor Jim Carrey has clarified his remark on 'retirement', which he gave during the promotions of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and said one can't be definite about these things, Deadline reported.

He will be next seen in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Regarding his retirement, the actor said "You can't be definite about these things. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people you really enjoy working with, things tend to change."

In 2022, when the Bruce Almighty star was promoting the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog, Carrey said he was retiring from acting.

In a throwback interview with Access Hollywood, the actor said, "I'm being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."

Earlier, Carrey also told Comicbook that he would be open to reprising his role from How the Grinch Stole Christmas and also welcomes the idea of making a sequel to The Mask.