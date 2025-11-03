You can now book a private island in Dubai for Dh75,000

Dubai’s newest luxury escape, Cape Morris, is nestled within the city’s iconic World Islands and managed by Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. While there are several experiences to enjoy the new destination, the best (and the fanciest) way is to reserve the private island entirely for yourself, starting from Dh75,000.

Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and pristine sands, Cape Morris brings together the wild beauty of the Arabian Gulf and the sophistication of Jumeirah hospitality. Accessible only by luxury yacht, the island invites guests into a world that is designed for comfort and style.

Your journey begins at Marsa Marina, where you’ll embark on a 64-foot yacht featuring three elegant cabins, sun-kissed decks, and a dedicated crew. The experience starts with a day of gourmet dining, beach leisure, and bespoke service curated just for your party.

The island experiences

The Lunch Experience invites guests to a midday retreat featuring a gourmet three-course menu by Michelin-starred Chef Saverio Sbaragli. Expect refined flavours, sparkling refreshments, and an afternoon of barefoot luxury with water sports, sunbathing, and panoramic views of the Gulf. Prices start at Dh30,000 for two (non-alcoholic) or Dh35,000 for two (with premium beverages).

As the sun begins to set, The Sunset Experience takes over — a journey that combines a scenic cruise with a twilight feast of fresh seafood, live BBQ, and handcrafted beverages. Ideal for gatherings of up to 20 guests, this golden-hour escape starts from Dh30,000.

Make it yours – The private island experience

For those seeking the ultimate indulgence, Cape Morris can be booked exclusively for a full day — an experience designed entirely around you. From dawn to dusk, the island becomes your private sanctuary, complete with bespoke dining, luxury amenities, and dedicated staff. The private island booking starts at Dh75,000 minimum spend.

Available from November 10, 2025, Cape Morris is the newest addition to Dubai's luxury landscape and promises to be one of the most exclusive and talked-about experiences in the region, whether for a private celebration, a corporate escape, or an intimate gathering.

So if you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own island in Dubai — even just for a day — you now know what it costs.