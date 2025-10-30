'You are special': Amitabh Bachchan praises grandson Agastya Nanda's big screen debut in 'Ikkis'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday showered love and blessings on his grandson Agastya Nanda, who is set to make his big screen debut with the upcoming war drama Ikkis. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, tells the story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

After watching the trailer of Ikkis, Amitabh Bachchan took to X to express pride in Agastya's portrayal of the young and valiant soldier, describing the moment as deeply emotional and special.

"Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard .. TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World .. You are SPECIAL .. all my prayers and blessings to you .. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer for the upcoming war drama Ikkis, presenting Agastya Nanda as the young, courageous war hero, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Ikkis brings the true untold story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, who was just 21 at the time of the war.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the soldier's life, beginning from his days at the National Defence Academy to bringing glory to the nation with his "courage and conviction." It opens with a determined Agastya Nanda, who vows to earn the prestigious Param Vir Chakra for his regiment.

Actor Dharmendra is seen portraying the character of Arun Khetarpal's father, while Jaideep Ahlawat essays the character of an army officer.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ikkis will hit theatres in December 2025.