'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actor Evelyn Sharma gets married to Tushaan Bhindi
Members of the film industry have taken to social media to wish the couple.
Actor Evelyn Sharma has tied the knot with her boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi. The 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' star took to social media to announce the news of her marriage.
Taking to Instagram, she posted a string of pictures from her intimate ceremony in Australia. Reportedly, she tied the knot with Tushaan on May 15.
Sharing the news of her wedding, Evelyn wrote, "Mr and Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made the small wedding the very best day of my life."
According to the images, it seems that the wedding was held as per Christian traditions. Evelyn chose to wear a white gown, while Tushaan was all decked up in a black tuxedo.
“Forever,” Evelyn captioned one of the images.
Members of the film industry have taken to social media to wish the couple.
“Congrats beaut. So stunning,” actor Lisa Haydon commented.
Actor Rochelle Rao wrote, “So happy for you guys. Wishing you both the amazing married life, filled with joy, love, laughter and peace. I wish we could have been there, but looking forward to celebrate with you guys soon.”
Speaking of Evelyn, she is best known for featuring in Hindi movies such as 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Saaho'. On the other hand, her husband Tushaan is an Australia-based dental surgeon.
In 2019, the much-in-love couple got engaged. Evelyn had announced her engagement via an Instagram post.
-
Bollywood
Bollywood: Ekta Kapoor says she has proof of rape ...
Movie producer says voice notes of victim's mother proves the stories ... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Review: Manoj Bajpayee in great form in 'The...
The OTT series smartly straddles family drama and spy thriller genre... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Bollywood: Actor Pooja Bedi quit films for the...
Pooja and Farhan divorced in 2003, but they continue to share a great ... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Bollywood: Sara Ali Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha...
The designer shares photos of the stars showcasing his latest... READ MORE
-
News
Addicted to your smartphone? It may lead to...
It is a gradual build-up of damage to muscles, tendons and nerves... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE docs urge Covid safety; virus may be around a ...
Health professionals said people cannot afford to become complacent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Only Covid-vaccinated kids can attend...
Kids aged 12 and above must have received the vaccine to be part of... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed