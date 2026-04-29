Yash starrer 'Toxic' postponed again, actor shares update on new release date

Fans waiting for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will have to wait a little longer.

The makers of the much-anticipated film have announced that its release has been postponed yet again, and it will no longer arrive in theatres on June 4, 2026, as announced earlier.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film was first slated for a March 19 release before being moved to June 4. Now, the team says a new worldwide release date will be announced soon.

According to the makers, the latest decision comes after the film was showcased at CinemaCon, where it reportedly received a strong response from global distributors and industry representatives.

In a detailed statement shared on Wednesday, actor-producer Yash stated that the enthusiasm from international buyers at CinemaCon reaffirmed their belief that the film deserves to reach audiences on the biggest possible scale.

"There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide," a part of the statement read.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas. Toxic features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions.