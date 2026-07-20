Look: Yash makes surprise entry at 'Ramayana' trailer launch in India

The trailer launch of Ramayana in Delhi, India, ended with an unexpected moment that became the highlight of the evening, as actor and producer Yash made a surprise entry after the trailer was screened for the media.

As the event appeared to be concluding, the auditorium went dark before dramatic lighting revealed Yash on stage. His arrival was met with loud applause, whistles and cheers from the audience.

The event brought together the film's cast and creative team ahead of the trailer's public release on July 24.

Yash, who plays Ravana in the film and is also one of its producers alongside Namit Malhotra, addressed the gathering after taking the stage.

"I'm really happy to be part of this wonderful, wonderful project. All credit should go to Namit Malhotra. Unhone mujhe iss paatra nibhane ka jo avkash diya, uske liye usse dhanyavaad kehta hu. Hindi seekhne ka abhi mauka mila. I think this is India's dream," he said.

Lead actor Ranbir Kapoor also attended the launch despite suffering from conjunctivitis. He arrived on the red carpet wearing a black bandhgala jacket, white trousers, black shoes and dark sunglasses.

Addressing the audience, Ranbir explained why he was wearing sunglasses and apologised for doing so.

"Ye kala chashma pehenne ke liye main aap sab se kshama chahta hoon. Kya hai ki meri aankhon mein infection ho gaya hai. Aaj is shubh avsar par aap sab ke liye sirf affection hai, isliye please don't mind," he said. (I want to apologise to all of you for wearing these black sunglasses. I have an eye infection. On this auspicious occasion, I have nothing but affection for all of you, so please don't mind)

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, with the second part expected during Diwali 2027.

Before returning as Ravana in Ramayana, Yash will be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 26.