UAE: Yas Island hosts IIFA Rocks 2022; nine winners announced

The major Indian cinema awards show was hosted by Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana

IIFA Rocks 2022 announced winners in nine technical categories on Friday night.

The Indian cinema awards show was held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and hosted by Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana.

The winners list is as follows:

Sardar Udham – 3 awards

1. Cinematography – Avik Mukhopadhayay

2. Editing – Chandrashekhar Prajapati

3. Special Effects (Visuals) – NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP

Atrangi Re – 2 awards

1. Choreography for Chaka Chak – Vijay Ganguly

2. Background Score – AR Rahman

Shershaah – 1 Award

1. Screenplay – Sandeep Shrivastava

Thappad – 1 Award

1. Dialogue – Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 1 Award

1. Sound Design – Lochan Kanvinde

83 – 1 Award

1. Sound Mixing – Ajay Kumar PB, Manik Batra

The show also featured performances from Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur and Ash King.