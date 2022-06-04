UAE: Yas Island hosts IIFA Rocks 2022; nine winners announced

Watch: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer is a joyride of emotions
3-minute long trailer gives a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of the protagonist
Entertainment5 days ago
IIFA Rocks 2022 announced winners in nine technical categories on Friday night.
The Indian cinema awards show was held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and hosted by Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana.
The winners list is as follows:
Sardar Udham – 3 awards
1. Cinematography – Avik Mukhopadhayay
2. Editing – Chandrashekhar Prajapati
3. Special Effects (Visuals) – NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP
Atrangi Re – 2 awards
1. Choreography for Chaka Chak – Vijay Ganguly
2. Background Score – AR Rahman
Shershaah – 1 Award
1. Screenplay – Sandeep Shrivastava
Thappad – 1 Award
1. Dialogue – Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 1 Award
1. Sound Design – Lochan Kanvinde
83 – 1 Award
1. Sound Mixing – Ajay Kumar PB, Manik Batra
ALSO READ:
The show also featured performances from Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur and Ash King.
3-minute long trailer gives a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of the protagonist
Entertainment5 days ago
'All That Breathes' is the story of two brothers who treat injured birds.
Entertainment5 days ago
The new six-part series starring Ewan McGregor is streaming on Disney+
Entertainment5 days ago
The festival awarded two films the Grand Prix: 'Close' and 'Stars at Noon'
Entertainment6 days ago
The Tesla chief was in a brief relationship with Heard after she and Depp split
Entertainment6 days ago
The play featuring Annu Kapoor will take place at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium tonight
Entertainment6 days ago
The actor has denied hitting his ex-wife and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship
Entertainment6 days ago
She thanked cast and crew among others in a statement on Friday.
Entertainment6 days ago