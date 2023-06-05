WTC Final 2023: Ꮪhubman Gill's old Instagram interactions with Sara Tendulkar go viral

The Indian opener is rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

By CT Desk Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:04 PM

Shubman Gill has been in top form on the field. The star India batter finished this year's IPL season with nearly 900 runs, bagging the Orange Cap in the high-profile tournament. The on-field actions, however, are not the only reason behind Gill making it to the headlines. The dynamic young opener's dating life has also been the centre of public attention. Gill is rumoured to be dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. While the duo has not confirmed or denied the speculation, their previous interactions on Instagram have now caught fans’ attention on social media.

In one of the screenshots making rounds on the internet, Gill could be seen interacting with his fans in an Instagram live session that was also attended by Sara and dropped birthday wishes for the batter. "Happy Birthday," she wrote in the replies.

In another screenshot of Shubman Gills' Instagram post, Sara replied to a fan's comment appreciating the editing skill of the India opener. "You really think he did it himself," Sara wrote in an apparent cheeky comment.

One viral photo features Gill and Sara’s interaction on an Instagram post made by the India batter. “Congratulations,” Sara wrote, prompting Gill to reply, “Thanks a lot.” This interaction also grabbed the attention of Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya who sneaked in with a cheeky reply and wrote, “Most welcome from her.”

Rumours that Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar were dating first surfaced on social media back in 2021. It started with the duo liking each other’s photos on social media. Things appeared to be fizzing out with time until Gill's Instagram post on Valentine's Day last year caught everyone's attention. Fans found a Sara connection in Gill's post as it featured the background seen in a previous post by her.

Last year, Shubman Gill was linked with actress Sara Ali Khan after the two were spotted together on outings. However, nothing was confirmed by them.

Coming back to cricketing action, Shubman Gill is all geared up for the World Test Championship final 2023 against Australia. In the absence of KL Rahul who was ruled out due to an injury, Gill will be opening the Indian innings with Rohit Sharma. The WTC final between India and Australia will be played from June 7 to 11.