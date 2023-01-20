Woodstock legend and rock pioneer David Crosby is no more

He passed away at the age of 81

Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 9:18 AM

David Crosby, an influential musical pioneer of the 1960s and 1970s who created a distinctly American brand of folk-rock with the Byrds and later with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, has died, US media reported. He was 81.

Variety first reported the news, citing the singer's wife, Jan Dance, who said Crosby died following "a long illness." Rolling Stone later cited a source close to the musician as confirming his death.

"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," read his wife's statement.

"Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly."

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer -- known as much for his alternative guitar tunings, lush harmonies and abstract lyrics as for his pacifist activism, brutal honesty and living dangerously -- remained a prolific artist throughout his life.

Over the course of six decades in the music industry, the vocalist, guitarist, and composer at the forefront of countercultural rock penned a rich array of heartfelt ballads and knife-edged bangers.

Tributes quickly poured in honouring the musician famous for his walrus mustache.

"I don't know what to say other than I'm heartbroken to hear about David Crosby," tweeted Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys.

"David was an unbelievable talent -- such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person."

Rocker Jason Isbell chimed in: "Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We'll miss him a lot."

