  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Aug 31, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 8, 1447 | Fajr 04:40 | DXB weather-sun.svg44°C

Woman arrested for trespassing at BTS Jungkook’s home in Seoul

The incident marks the second intrusion at the singer’s residence in recent months, raising concerns over obsessive 'sasaeng' fans

Published: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 1:27 PM

Top Stories

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2025?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2025?

Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

Police in Seoul have detained a woman in her 40s after she attempted to trespass at the home of BTS member Jungkook, marking the second such incident at his residence in recent months.

Yongsan Police Station confirmed that the woman gained entry to the underground parking area of Jungkook’s building around 11.20pm on Saturday by slipping in behind another vehicle. A vigilant security guard monitoring CCTV footage noticed the intrusion and alerted authorities. When questioned, the woman allegedly gave confused answers, insisting she was there to “visit a friend.” Her exact intentions remain under investigation.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'We used salted fish as money': Meet 75-year-old UAE fisherman who started at age 5

thumb-image

33 Colombian soldiers freed after capture in guerrilla-controlled area

thumb-image

We stopped teaching like its 1985. Here's what happened

thumb-image

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

thumb-image

UAE hands over criminal wanted by Interpol for drug trafficking to Netherlands

 

The case follows a similar episode in June, when a woman in her 30s from China tried to access the singer’s property just hours after his discharge from military service. She was arrested while attempting to enter the building’s door code and reportedly told police she had come to Korea specifically to meet Jungkook. Prosecutors are now handling that case.

Such repeated breaches highlight the ongoing issue of “sasaeng” fans—individuals who go to extreme and invasive lengths to get close to idols.

According to the Korea Herald, South Korea’s anti-stalking law, passed in 2021, carries penalties of up to three years in prison or fines of 30 million won (about $21,000). In cases involving weapons or dangerous items, sentences may extend to five years or fines of up to 50 million won.