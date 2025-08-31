Woman arrested for trespassing at BTS Jungkook’s home in Seoul

Police in Seoul have detained a woman in her 40s after she attempted to trespass at the home of BTS member Jungkook, marking the second such incident at his residence in recent months.

Yongsan Police Station confirmed that the woman gained entry to the underground parking area of Jungkook’s building around 11.20pm on Saturday by slipping in behind another vehicle. A vigilant security guard monitoring CCTV footage noticed the intrusion and alerted authorities. When questioned, the woman allegedly gave confused answers, insisting she was there to “visit a friend.” Her exact intentions remain under investigation.

The case follows a similar episode in June, when a woman in her 30s from China tried to access the singer’s property just hours after his discharge from military service. She was arrested while attempting to enter the building’s door code and reportedly told police she had come to Korea specifically to meet Jungkook. Prosecutors are now handling that case.

Such repeated breaches highlight the ongoing issue of “sasaeng” fans—individuals who go to extreme and invasive lengths to get close to idols.

According to the Korea Herald, South Korea’s anti-stalking law, passed in 2021, carries penalties of up to three years in prison or fines of 30 million won (about $21,000). In cases involving weapons or dangerous items, sentences may extend to five years or fines of up to 50 million won.