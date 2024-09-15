William Zabka pays tribute to late 'Karate Kid' co-star Chad McQueen

Chad McQueen

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 11:22 AM

William Zabka, famed for his role in The Karate Kid, has fond memories of his friend and co-star Chad McQueen, who passed away recently.

McQueen's family, on Thursday, confirmed his death, sharing that the actor and race car driver died on Wednesday, September 11, in Palm Springs at the age of 63.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, the actor shared pictures from their time together on The Karate Kid set.

McQueen played Dutch, a member of the Cobra Kai in the original 1984 film and its 1986 sequel, The Karate Kid Part II.

In his post, Zabka shared both behind-the-scenes photos and group shots of McQueen with other cast members. One photo shows McQueen, Zabka, Rob Garrison, Ron Thomas, Tony O'Dell, and the late Pat Morita (who played Mr. Miyagi) enjoying ice cream together.

Along with the pictures Zabka added a heartfelt caption that read, "Sadly, we lost the legendary Chad McQueen yesterday. I have so many great memories of him when we were filming the Karate Kid. He was truly one of kind. He marched to the beat of his own drum and always made me laugh. We would caravan to set everyday -- him in his silver Porsche, music blasting, and me in my Honda Accord. He was the baddest of the OG Cobra's in the most fun and entertaining way."