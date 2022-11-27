Will Tom Holland play 'Zorro'?

Grover will feature in the event "Bad Man" Up Close and Personal
Veteran actor Antonio Banderas says his Uncharted co-star Tom Holland would be the perfect fit to play the role of a younger Zorro if there were to be a remake.
Banderas has played the masked vigilante Zorro in The Mask of Zorro (1998) and The Legend of Zorro (2005).
"I did Uncharted with him, and he's so energetic and fun, and he's got this spark, too. Why not?" Banderas, 62, told entertainment website ComicBook.com.
Asked about returning for a new project in the film series, Banderas said he would surely consider the possibility.
"I said something like that to somebody. I said, 'Well if they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first (for) me, (which is) give the torch to somebody else'," he added.
The actor is currently looking forward to the release of the animated adventure comedy Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, in which he reprises the titular role.
From turkey takeaways to family outings, we've got you covered with these options
However, the actor is in a 'critical' condition, and is suffering from 'multiple organ failure' according to his wife, Vrishali Gokhale
The dramatic pursuit is set against emirate's breath-taking panoramic skyscrapers bringing together the classic with the future and bringing together city and country in one spectacular place
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and producer Dinesh Vijan talk 'Bhediya,' out in UAE cinemas today
The popular artist dropped into the Khaleej Times office for a chat
The special offer, which applies to all viewing experiences at certain theatres, is being rolled out as part of National Day celebrations
The YouTube megastar proves to be a force to reckon with on the stage