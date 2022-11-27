Will Tom Holland play 'Zorro'?

Actor's 'Uncharted' co-star Antonio Banderas seems to think he's a good fit for the role

By PTI Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 12:16 PM Last updated: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 12:23 PM

Veteran actor Antonio Banderas says his Uncharted co-star Tom Holland would be the perfect fit to play the role of a younger Zorro if there were to be a remake.

Banderas has played the masked vigilante Zorro in The Mask of Zorro (1998) and The Legend of Zorro (2005).

"I did Uncharted with him, and he's so energetic and fun, and he's got this spark, too. Why not?" Banderas, 62, told entertainment website ComicBook.com.

Asked about returning for a new project in the film series, Banderas said he would surely consider the possibility.

"I said something like that to somebody. I said, 'Well if they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first (for) me, (which is) give the torch to somebody else'," he added.

The actor is currently looking forward to the release of the animated adventure comedy Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, in which he reprises the titular role.