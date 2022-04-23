Will Smith spotted at private airport in Mumbai

This is the first Smith has been seen in public post Oscars-slap controversy

Photo: AFP

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Will Smith who slapped comedian Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage last month was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai recently.

The actor was seen dressed in an oversized white T-shirt that he teamed with the same colored pants over which he donned knee-length black shorts. The photos also showed a ‘mala’ around his neck. It is believed to be Smith’s first public appearance since his Oscars controversy.

The 53-year-old superstar waved at mediapersons and humbly greeted the fans who came to click pictures with him. Accompanying the actor was a person who seemed to be a monk, dressed in saffron clothes typically worn by 'sadhus'.

The purpose of the trip of the King Richard actor has not been publicised.

This is not the first time that Smith has visited India.

He visited Haridwar in 2019 as part of his Facebook Watch series; and also shot for his cameo in Student of the Year 2 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Smith has remained away from the spotlight after the Oscars slap incident. ANI