Will Smith responds to Academy’s 10-year ban after 2022 Oscars slap incident

Smith is still allowed to keep the Oscar he won this year for his role in ‘King Richard’

Reuters

By ANI Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 11:04 AM

Actor Will Smith has responded to being banned from Academy events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, on Friday, voted to ban the ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’ star from all the Academy events for 10 years.

Minutes after the decision was announced, Smith responded by saying: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” to Page Six.

“The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the Academy announced on Friday, through an official statement.

The statement continued: “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.”

Smith, 53, will keep the Oscar he won this year for his role in ‘King Richard.’

For the unversed, while presenting the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Rock said he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia areata, star in ‘G.I. Jane 2’ which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock.

ALSO READ:

A few minutes after the incident, Smith was announced Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards. While accepting his first-ever Oscar for best actor (leading role) in ‘King Richard’, Smith apologised to the Academy and fellow nominees but did not mention Rock.

However, after receiving backlash for his disorderly behaviour, Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock and Academy on his social media handle.

On March 29, there was a short virtual meeting between Smith, Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, initiated by Smith.

A few hours later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, claiming he “wilfully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.”