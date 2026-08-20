Will Smith in an Indian film? Hollywood star reportedly set to join Allu Arjun's 'Raaka'

Will Smith could be making his Indian cinema debut alongside Allu Arjun in Raaka, with reports claiming the Hollywood actor has been approached for a major role in the upcoming film.

Smith is reportedly in talks to play the antagonist in the sci-fi action drama, directed by Jawan filmmaker Atlee.

According to NDTV, citing a Mid-Day report, discussions are underway to bring the Oscar-winning actor on board for an upcoming international shooting schedule. His filming dates and the overseas location are reportedly being worked out around his availability.

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“Will Smith's dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg,” a source told Mid-Day.

If Smith joins the project, Raaka would mark his first role in an Indian film.

The film is already shaping up to have a major cast. Alongside Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are reportedly set to play key roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee.

Allu Arjun's first look from the film was unveiled in April, showing the actor in heavy prosthetic makeup and an older avatar. Reports suggest he could play four different characters, including a grandfather, a father and two sons, although the makers have yet to confirm the details. There is also speculation that the story could involve parallel universes.

Is Shah Rukh Khan also joining Raaka?

Smith may not be the only major addition to the film.

Shah Rukh Khan has also been linked to Raaka. Earlier reports that he would make a cameo were dismissed, but Mid-Day has now reported that the actor is part of the project.

Khan, who previously worked with Atlee on Jawan, is currently completing work on King and is reportedly expected to shoot for Raaka after September, including during an international schedule.

The makers have yet to officially announce Smith or Khan as part of the cast.