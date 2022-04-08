Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after Chris Rock slap

The veteran star received the result just before his performance of Plaza Suite
Hollywood’s film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had moved up its meeting to discuss possible sanctions against actor Smith for slapping Chris Rock to Friday.
The group previously had been scheduled to discuss the matter on April 18.
Smith has earlier tendered his resignation from the body that awards the Oscars after his attack on Chris Rock during the weekend ceremony.
“I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” the actor wrote in a statement carried by Variety.
