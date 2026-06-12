Will son Brooklyn miss David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony?

Former England football captain David Beckham is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but reports suggest his estranged son Brooklyn Beckham will not attend the ceremony despite living nearby.

According to Page Six, Brooklyn Beckham is expected to skip the event, which will honour his father in the Sports Entertainment category. David Beckham will reportedly be joined by his wife Victoria Beckham and longtime friend Tom Cruise during the unveiling ceremony.

The reported absence comes amid an ongoing rift between Brooklyn and his family. According to sources cited by Page Six, Brooklyn has not seen his parents or siblings for more than a year.

One source claimed that even if Brooklyn wanted to attend the ceremony, his wife Nicola Peltz would be opposed to the idea.

"Even if he did want to see them at the Walk of Fame, Nicola would not take too kindly to it," the source told the publication.

Another insider familiar with the situation suggested that Brooklyn himself has chosen to distance himself from his family.

"Two things can be true; Nicola can be difficult and Brooklyn does not want to see his parents," the insider said.

The reported family tensions intensified earlier this year after Brooklyn allegedly shared a lengthy social media message accusing his parents of using him to support 'Brand Beckham' and attempting to interfere in his marriage. According to the report, Brooklyn and Nicola last spent time with the Beckham family during Christmas celebrations in 2024.

The couple also reportedly did not participate in celebrations surrounding David Beckham's 50th birthday last year despite travelling to London around the same time.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony marks another milestone in David Beckham's career. Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez praised Beckham's contribution to football and popular culture.

"David Beckham's recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States hosts the FIFA World Cup," Martinez said.

"Beckham's role in elevating soccer's profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honour especially meaningful," she added.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, a longtime friend of the Beckham family, is expected to attend the ceremony. Cruise and his former wife Katie Holmes famously hosted a welcome party for David and Victoria Beckham when the couple relocated to Los Angeles in 2007, according to Page Six.

David Beckham's star will be unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. — ANI