  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 04, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 13, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB clear.png31.4°C

'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine

The 37-year-old Bailey said it was a "huge honour" to receive the pop culture accolade previously awarded to stars, including Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 4:12 PM

Top Stories

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Musandam; tremors felt in UAE

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Musandam; tremors felt in UAE

‘It is a warning sign’: UAE doctors urge residents not to ignore persistent knee pain

‘It is a warning sign’: UAE doctors urge residents not to ignore persistent knee pain

Easier flight refunds, free cancellations: India's DGCA proposes new ticket rules

Easier flight refunds, free cancellations: India's DGCA proposes new ticket rules

English actor Jonathan Bailey, who returns to movie theatres this month in the musical film Wicked: For Good, was named this year's "sexiest man alive" by People magazine.

The 37-year-old Bailey said it was a "huge honour" to receive the pop culture accolade previously awarded to stars, including Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney.

Recommended For You

Afghanistan: Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 near northern city; hundreds injured

Afghanistan: Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 near northern city; hundreds injured

'Labubu' dolls recalled in Kuwait are counterfeit, clarifies official distributor

'Labubu' dolls recalled in Kuwait are counterfeit, clarifies official distributor

Political violence kills almost 300 since Hasina's fall: Rights group

Political violence kills almost 300 since Hasina's fall: Rights group

Amitabh Bachchan praises Indian women cricketers for World Cup win

Amitabh Bachchan praises Indian women cricketers for World Cup win

This trillionaire economy thrived in a global order Trump is ditching

This trillionaire economy thrived in a global order Trump is ditching

 

"Obviously, I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd," Bailey told People with a laugh. He joked that he had only shared the news with his dog, Benson.

The selection of Bailey, also known for his role as Lord Anthony in the period drama Bridgerton, was announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bailey played Prince Fiyero in last year's blockbuster Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, and will reprise the role in the coming sequel Wicked: For Good. The actor also starred in dinosaur flick Jurassic World: Rebirth this summer.

The Office actor John Krasinski was named "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2024.

Other actors and singers who have been given the title by People magazine's editors include Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Idris Elba and Channing Tatum.