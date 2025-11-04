'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine

English actor Jonathan Bailey, who returns to movie theatres this month in the musical film Wicked: For Good, was named this year's "sexiest man alive" by People magazine.

The 37-year-old Bailey said it was a "huge honour" to receive the pop culture accolade previously awarded to stars, including Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney.

"Obviously, I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd," Bailey told People with a laugh. He joked that he had only shared the news with his dog, Benson.

The selection of Bailey, also known for his role as Lord Anthony in the period drama Bridgerton, was announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bailey played Prince Fiyero in last year's blockbuster Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, and will reprise the role in the coming sequel Wicked: For Good. The actor also starred in dinosaur flick Jurassic World: Rebirth this summer.

The Office actor John Krasinski was named "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2024.

Other actors and singers who have been given the title by People magazine's editors include Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Idris Elba and Channing Tatum.