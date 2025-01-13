'Wicked' music producer Greg Wells loses his family home to LA fires

Wicked fame music producer Greg Wells is one of many celebrities who lost their homes in California wildfires.

According to Variety, he not only lost his family home but his state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos mixing room and studio also were destroyed in Pacific Palisades.

For Wells, it happened just as he was preparing to resume work on Wicked: For Good.

Speaking with Variety, Wells said, "You know, I think life is supposed to be hard. I'm not sure it's supposed to be quite this hard. But it could be so, so, so much worse than it is. I know a number of people have died, but the people immediately close to me and my family, we're all healthy and safe -- and kind of depressed and bewildered."

"I had such a collection of incredible recording equipment, like a custom-made, 48-channel analogue console made by Paul Wolff, who used to own API, and 17 speakers in that room, six in the ceiling, three on each wall, two on the rear wall, four huge subwoofers up front -- just a magical, magical room. But I just have to remind myself, it's really down to the people and to the ideas, and none of that stuff makes a song better. So I'm not gonna let it define me," he added.