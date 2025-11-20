'Wicked For Good' review: Ariana Grande shines as Glinda in spectacular finale

If you loved Wicked: Part I, you're going to wonder if the finale, Wicked: For Good, is just as good.

The first film was a critically acclaimed box-office success that smashed records and cemented Ariana Grande's status as a performer extraordinaire with multiple award nominations. If Wicked: Part I was a triumph for Grande, Wicked: For Good is her crowning glory. If you loved the first part for the wonderful friendship between Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s characters, Glinda and Elphaba, you're in for a ride. You'd want to hug your best friend after this.

Based on Stephen Schwartz’s musical Wicked, and George Maguire’s novels that were re-imaginations of L Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked: For Good is a universe in itself. The second instalment is a result of permutations of the same story and has the giant burden of celebrating some of the iconic source material (Dorothy’s shoes, the melting witch, the Glinda bubble) which have become cultural genomes. Jon M Chu’s responsibility as a director would have been creating a saga that achieves a win on its own.

And that it successfully achieves.

While it’s natural to compare Wicked: For Good to its predecessor, it has its moments that will allow you to enjoy it for the journey that it takes you on. Grande ups the ante from her previous film, giving Glinda depth and more sensitivity. Combining natural humour and her character's maturity, Grande becomes the shining light in the movie's high points.

In this feature, Glinda grapples with reconciliation of the harsh realities of rejection and failure. Grande emotes with strength but allows you to experience her frailties as a human being. That solidifies the key message of Wicked: For Good; to be human, to be okay with our weaknesses and celebrate the strengths in our choices and relationships. Glinda is now a celebrated figure in Oz and Elphaba is labelled as the Wicked Witch of West. Fiero (Jonathan Bailey) is engaged to Glinda and they make the ‘perfect’ couple as purported by Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard reigns Oz with his signature manipulation. Things begin going haywire as Elphaba decides to rebel against the Wizard and change the forced order of things.

Themes in Wicked: For Good are infinitely darker, more mature and showcase a decisiveness that is a running theme among all the lead characters. They all make choices. They face the consequences. Welcome to Adulthood, Ozians. Nothing rarely ever goes right but Wicked: For Good, in all its song and dance glory, stays on message: it’s okay to lose the way sometimes as long as you can focus on what you really want. But as Glinda and Elphaba struggle with existential crises of their choices, audiences will also enjoy the sweetness and genuineness of their friendship.

The strongest points of the film are when Elphaba and Glinda share the screen and sing with each other. Erivo’s vocal echo loud and clear, her vocals melt like butter with Grande in For Good, even if they aren’t as cheerful as Popular from the earlier film. Grande’s prowess is something to behold and experience in Girl in the Bubble. The moral complexity of Glenda‘s character is depicted adeptly by Grande. Erivo adds defiance and strength to signify bravery against all odds in Elphaba’s journey and Jonathan Bailey’s earnest and heartfelt portrayal show strength and the strength you need to fight for love.

Wicked: For Good’s overarching themes are defined and don’t lose steam. While its predecessor was lighter on the heart, the sequel contains many dramatic, heart-wrenching turns. Chu had mentioned in interviews that the movie is about living with the choices that you’ve made along your life. While that remains a permanent theme, there are also other themes that make Wicked: For Good an essential watch for today’s time and circumstances. It celebrates that appearances can be deceiving and true strength lies not in material possessions but having strong bonds with those who we love.

As permutations go, Wicked: For Good’s triumph will be adding a shining star in the legacy of retelling the story of Elphaba and Glinda.

Movie name: Wicked: For Good

Rating: 4/5 stars

Cast: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey

Director: John M Chu